Manchester United have been urged to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replace him with former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte.

Conte is currently out of work despite winning the Serie A title with Inter last season, and the Italian tactician has also proven himself in English football in the past, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup in two years at Chelsea.

Jason Cundy is now convinced Conte would be a major upgrade on Solskjaer, whose Man Utd side suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League last night.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy did not hold back as he described Solskjaer as “clueless” in the way he handled the game, with his poor record in Europe continuing.

MORE: Arsenal lining up surprise BID for Man United ace

“That there shows he’s utterly clueless,” Cundy said.

“That performance, the team shape… they went down to ten men, yes, but come on. They went to five at the back and he didn’t change it.

“They were getting overrun in the middle of the park. Poor Fred, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. I’ve got so much sympathy for them, they had no help, they were getting passed around.

“The back five didn’t move, they were getting outnumbered. It wasn’t working, they should have gone for four in defence and four in midfield.

“United got exactly what they deserved and he’s been exposed again brutally.

“The game changed on the red card but that didn’t mean it was over.

“Young Boys are normally whipping boys of European football and United get rolled over 2-1… it was a disasterclass, it was an absolute disaster.

“It exposed Ole, it did badly. I’d sack him. We know what’s coming, don’t we? You’ve got Antonio Conte out there…

“Who’s the better manager? There will be a stage in the season where they’ll be like ‘I wish we did it earlier.’

“There’s been a pattern emerging with Ole, particularly in Europe. He couldn’t get out of the group last season.

“It did him a favour going into the Europa League, it’s an easier competition to win and he managed to balls that up.”

Conte does seem like the kind of name it would be difficult to turn down, and one imagines United could live to regret it if they don’t move now, or else another elite club will surely snap him up.