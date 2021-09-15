The buzz created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hire at Manchester United, has quickly evaporated after a stunning Champions League group stage defeat at Young Boys.

The Portuguese was at his best once again, following up his second debut brace against Newcastle with another goal to open the scoring in Bern.

However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical ineptitude eventually saw the Red Devils snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

One of the Norwegian’s former team-mates was quick to suggest ways in which United need to improve and what Solskjaer has to do if he wants to stay in the position.

“That’s what you expect from Man United [to sign the best players], it’s been a quiet time over the last few years,” Paul Scholes said on BT Sport, cited by the Daily Star.

“Ole has now built a squad that is capable of winning the big prizes and that’s what he has been brought to do.

“The only difference is the quality of the managers, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool have proven winners.

“You’ve got Ole who has done a fantastic job building this squad, now is the time with that squad of players. He has to win something.”

There’s no more room for excuses now.

Even at 36 years of age, the signing of the Portuguese has been seen as a signal that United are ready to properly challenge for honours now.

Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes et al… they’re all world class players that should be delivering on the biggest stages week in and week out.

If they’re not doing so, and the team were below par against Young Boys, that’s something to be laid squarely at the manager’s door.

Solskjaer has had more than enough time to impose his will and tactical acumen on the group of players that he has under his control.

His shortcomings in both departments continue to be exposed but as Scholes notes, silverware has to follow this season.

If not, it might be time to bid Solskjaer goodbye.