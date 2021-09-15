What should’ve been a routine Champions League game, with respect to Young Boys, turned out to be a nightmare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

Once Cristiano Ronaldo had given the Red Devils an early lead in Bern, there was no sign of the drama which would unfold later in the match.

However, once Aaron Wan-Bissaka was dismissed with a straight red card for going over the top in a challenge, getting a positive result became more of an uphill challenge for the Premier League outfit.

Their resistance was finally broken when Moumi Ngamaleu equalised for the hosts on 66 minutes.

A few minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical ineptitude was exposed once again when he took off Ronaldo and brought on Jesse Lingard.

It was the latter’s poor back pass that led to Young Boys’ injury-time winner, which in turn led to a social media backlash.

Some Man United fans certainly weren’t holding back.

Gonna go down as one of the worst subs in Champions League and club history for us #MUFC #OleOut pic.twitter.com/iKDTKmN1hG — Crispin (@dtrouble) September 14, 2021

Manchester United were looking for a win and Ole took of Ronaldo and put in Lingard. Read that sentence again. If this doesn’t tell you how clueless ole is, I don’t know what will pic.twitter.com/ULv9CREi3S — IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) September 14, 2021

What is Ole doing la with the subs HAHAHAHAHAHA — Tan Guan Yu (@officialgy_) September 14, 2021

Omo! Before you go to bed tonight, remember that Ole Solskjaer actually took off Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo for Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic??? — Cross? (@Elkrosmediahub) September 14, 2021