‘One of the worst subs’ – These Man United fans are raging at Solskjaer after epic Champions League mistake

Manchester United FC
What should’ve been a routine Champions League game, with respect to Young Boys, turned out to be a nightmare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

Once Cristiano Ronaldo had given the Red Devils an early lead in Bern, there was no sign of the drama which would unfold later in the match.

However, once Aaron Wan-Bissaka was dismissed with a straight red card for going over the top in a challenge, getting a positive result became more of an uphill challenge for the Premier League outfit.

Their resistance was finally broken when Moumi Ngamaleu equalised for the hosts on 66 minutes.

A few minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical ineptitude was exposed once again when he took off Ronaldo and brought on Jesse Lingard.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It was the latter’s poor back pass that led to Young Boys’ injury-time winner, which in turn led to a social media backlash.

Some Man United fans certainly weren’t holding back.

