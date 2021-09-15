Man United’s three managerial options if Glazers ditch Solskjaer

Manchester United may be top of the Premier League but that hasn’t stop fans speculating whether or not manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still be in charge come the new year.

Having returned to Champions League action on Tuesday night, the Red Devils found themselves facing one of the competition’s lowest-ranked sides in Young Boys.

Despite taking an early lead thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo tap-in, full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw red just minutes later before the Swiss side came back to eventually win 2-1.

MORE: Opinion: Man United have a Galactico team…the only thing missing now is a Galactico manager

In light of what was not only a hugely disappointing result but also a dire performance, many have already begun predicting which manager may end up succeeding Solskjaer.

The Mirror look at three of the top candidates to replace Solskjaer which include former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Conte is understood to be weighing up his options and according to a recent report from Di Marzio, would only considering a project capable of instantly winning – ruling out the possibility of the Italian joining the likes of Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, Zidane hasn’t been in a job since he departed Real Madrid at the end of last season and while some speculate the former midfielder may be holding out to take over the French national team, some fans are now wondering whether or not the Premier League could be the ex-Galactico’s next destination.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with replacing Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Finally, Rodgers, who is doing a wonderful job at the King Power is certainly destined for big, big things, however, given his previous connections to Liverpool, would the Northern Irishman really be tempted by the Old Trafford dugout?

What do you think? – Let us know your manager predictions in the comments.

