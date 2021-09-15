AC Milan equalised against Liverpool at Anfield after Ante Rebic found the back of the net.

Liverpool had a goal and 14 shots (including a Mohamed Salah penalty) to show for their first 40 minutes of football against the Rossoneri, but that allowed Stefano Pioli’s men to remain within touching distance.

Heading into the half-time break, AC Milan are leading two goals to one, with Liverpool having completely switched off and allowed the Serie A giants to work their way back into the contest.

The first goal for Milan gave from Ante Rebic, who fired home hard and low past goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who couldn’t get down in time to stop the ball nestling in the back of the net.

Ante Rebic goal ? The Croatian takes a lovely pass from Rafael Leao and slots past Alisson to equalize for AC Milan Liverpool 1-1 AC MILAN#UCLpic.twitter.com/CLaZUQTtso — BirdieFootball (@birdiefootball) September 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Just watch the clip back and keep your eyes on Trent Alexander-Arnold. There’s no doubting that he’s a world-class attacking full-back, but his defensive frailties are all too often exposed.

Trent is caught ball-watching, not realising that Rebic is sneaking into position to take advantage if he receives the pass. Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely FURIOUS with the Englishman.