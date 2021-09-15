It never rains but it pours at St. James’ Park, with news that a city centre brawl involved members of Newcastle’s U23 side and friends of the son of the club’s academy manager, former first-team star, Steve Harper.

According to the Daily Mail, Harper’s son, James, wasn’t the aggressor during any part of the scuffles, moreover, he took on the role of peacemaker.

Harper has had to step away from the internal investigation and process that has taken place since the incident, with a number of the players now subject to disciplinary proceedings.

It’s another headache that the club don’t need as they go from one disaster to the next.

The mood at the club is believed to be toxic, with owner, Mike Ashley, clearly intent on selling up as soon as practicable.

That’s meant that there’s been no real investment in the playing side at the club, and that will eventually force Steve Bruce to use members of the youth sides.

After the most recent debacle, it’s debatable whether the manager will wish to do so.