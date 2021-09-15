(Video) Pep Guardiola gives Man City star Riyad Mahrez 100mph instructions in frantic and unhinged conversation

Pep Guardiola was caught on camera giving instructions to Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez during their win over RB Leipzig… and nobody does it quite like him.

Guardiola is renowned for his tactical genius and impassioned ability to get his message across. It’s been on display tonight once again as Man City put six goals past Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

Pep was filmed giving instructions of some sort to Riyad Mahrez on the touchline, and even the best lip reader on the planet would struggle to decipher what he’s trying to tell the Algerian here.

nah who’s good at lip reading i wanna know what tf he sayin?? pic.twitter.com/an3lEWte68 — name (@astrownd) September 15, 2021

MORE: (Video) Man City star Jack Grealish justifies £100m fee with solo stunner on his Champions League debut

Guardiola is so frantic in the giving of instructions that you wonder how on Earth Mahrez could take what’s been said onto the field of play and apply it during the match.

He never seems to even take a breath, with the hand movements adding to the confusion of it all. How on Earth is this man arguably the best manager on the planet? Incredible.