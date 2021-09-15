It’s the moment that the whole of European, nay world football, has been waiting for.

A few weeks after Lionel Messi’s shocking exit from Barcelona and subsequent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinian will finally make a bow alongside both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

There have been some superb front threes in recent memory, with Luis Suarez joining his South American counterparts at Barca and being part of the MSN triumvirate that took the Catalans to Champions League glory.

Something PSG will be hoping to replicate.

Club Brugge are the first opponents for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in this season’s premier European competition, and the Belgians won’t want to be Group A’s whipping boys.

RB Leipzig and Manchester City make up a tough group, and if the Ligue Un giants are going to win the competition they’ll never have a better chance than in the 2021/22 campaign.

Interest in the tie will surely be piqued by wanting to see how well the three dovetail together on the pitch, given that all will almost certainly want to be amongst the goals.

Are Club Brugge going to be enough of an immovable object to counter what’s expected to be the unstoppable force?

Let battle commence…