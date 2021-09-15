Real Madrid playmaker unhappy as AC Milan and Juventus consider January swoop

Despite being with the club for nearly a decade, Real Madrid playmaker Isco is understood to be growing increasingly more unhappy and could be set for a January exit.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the Spanish midfielder is frustrated with life under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Although Real Madrid is currently leading La Liga table after four games, Isco has started just two domestic matches and now appears to be unhappy with his role within the side.

It has been claimed that Italian duo AC Milan and Juventus are both big admirers of the 29-year-old and could look to offer him an escape from his Madrid nightmare once the winter transfer window opens in January.

Since joining the club all the way back in 2013, Isco has gone on to feature in 339 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 107 goals, along the way.

However, despite his bursting talent, it is very obvious now that Isco’s best Los Blancos days are well behind him and a move could be the best solution for all parties involved.