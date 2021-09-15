Real Madrid playmaker unhappy as AC Milan and Juventus consider January swoop

AC Milan
Posted by

Despite being with the club for nearly a decade, Real Madrid playmaker Isco is understood to be growing increasingly more unhappy and could be set for a January exit.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims the Spanish midfielder is frustrated with life under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Although Real Madrid is currently leading La Liga table after four games, Isco has started just two domestic matches and now appears to be unhappy with his role within the side.

MORE: Manchester United urged to replace “utterly clueless” Solskjaer with this world class manager

More Stories / Latest News
Summer Tottenham Hotspur target tipped for possible January move as Serie A side look to cash in
Opinion: Man United have a Galactico team…the only thing missing now is a Galactico manager
Juventus and Bayern Munich both targeting Premier League striker

It has been claimed that Italian duo AC Milan and Juventus are both big admirers of the 29-year-old and could look to offer him an escape from his Madrid nightmare once the winter transfer window opens in January.

Since joining the club all the way back in 2013, Isco has gone on to feature in 339 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 107 goals, along the way.

However, despite his bursting talent, it is very obvious now that Isco’s best Los Blancos days are well behind him and a move could be the best solution for all parties involved.

More Stories Isco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.