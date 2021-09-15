Romelu Lukaku is off to a flyer at Chelsea following his big-money return from Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgian striker has already scored four times in as many games, and on Tuesday night, he was the Blues’ hero, scoring the winner in an ultra-tight clash with Zenit.

Chelsea struggled to penetrate the Russian side, who put in an organised display at Stamford Bridge, but something changed after the break, and the Blues found their way through.

That was thanks to Lukaku’s winner in the 69th minute and, according to the Belgian striker, thanks to some key advice from head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Asked what Tuchel told his Chelsea side at half-time, Lukaku told BT Sport: “You know a little bit of movement in the middle of the pitch, have an extra man, then we tried to create chances maybe through balls or me holding the ball or with crosses and that’s where we eventually scored the goal from there.”

The Zenit win was an important one for Chelsea, with a tougher clash with Juventus still to come in their group, as well as a less than glamorous winter trip to Malmo.

Chelsea’s next Champions League clash is a trip to Turin to face Juventus, one of the games that could go a long way in deciding who wins the group.