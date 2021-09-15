Barcelona have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their La Liga clash with Granada this weekend.

The Blaugrana were defeated comfortably on Tuesday night by Bayern Munich, getting their new Champions League campaign off to the worst possible start.

Ronald Koeman has an uphill battle this season due to the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, and that was laid bare against a strong and experienced Bayern side.

The fallout from the defeat has continued throughout today, and there is more bad news in the form of two key injuries.

Jordi Alba, who had to be replaced in the 74th minute, and Pedri, who did play a full 90 minutes, were both injured.

And while Barcelona have not confirmed the extent of the injury, it’s clear both players will miss Monday’s clash with Granada.

According to Barca journalist Javi Miguel, the duo are each expect to miss around 3-4 weeks, though that is not confirmed.

Either way, it’s another huge blow for Barcelona as they attempt to deal with the events of this summer.