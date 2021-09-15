Barcelona’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich is unlikely to have come as too much of a surprise, given the differing trajectories of both clubs, however, the manner of the 3-0 loss to the German giants has potentially left Ronald Koeman on the brink.

According to Sport, Joan Laporta chaired a post-match board meeting until 2.00am, along with Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany.

Such a move is highly unusual, and may have been as a result of the Dutchman reverting to a 3-5-2 formation, despite it being believed that Laporta had already spoken with Koeman and demanding that he return to a more traditional 4-3-3.

It can’t only be the formation that was the issue, given how meekly the Catalans surrendered once they’d gone a goal behind to Thomas Muller’s deflected shot.

The hosts didn’t even register a shot on target for the first time ever in a Champions League match, and only came to life once Koeman sent on some of the youngsters.

His apparent trust in youth might yet be the thing that keeps him in a job, in what is the most difficult of circumstances.

Any more performances at the level the team showed against the Bavarians, however, and Koeman can’t have any complaints if Laporta wields the axe.