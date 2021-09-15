Video: Louis Saha says Man United will learn from Young Boys defeat and recover from it

Once Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United ahead in their Champions League tie against Young Boys, the Premier League outfit should’ve gone on to record a routine victory.

However, for any number of reasons they did not, and as a result, the Red Devils ended up losing the group stage tie at the death.

As disappointing and surprising as the reverse may have been for many, former United star, Louis Saha, believes it will provide a steep learning curve for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his charges, and is a result that they can bounce back from.

