(Video) Mohamed Salah equals Steven Gerrard record by drawing Liverpool level with AC Milan in Anfield thriller

Liverpool have drawn level with AC Milan through, who else, Mohamed Salah.

The Reds took the lead early on through a own-goal from former Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Two AC Milan goals on the stroke of half-time stunned Anfield into silence, as the Rossoneri took charge of a half which was dominated by Liverpool in the opening stages.

Salah, who missed a penalty in that electric first-half, has made the difference when it counts, finding the net after a beautiful chipped assist from bit-part striker Divock Origi.

In the act of scoring the goal, Salah etched his name even further into the Liverpool hall of fame by equally Steven Gerrard’s goal-scoring record in the Champions League for the Merseyside giants.

Salah is a world-class player and a potent goal-scorer, the kind who would not allowed his head to drop after the penalty miss, rather use it as motivation to get on the scoresheet later down the line.

Liverpool are fortunate to have him in his pomp – the stats speak for themselves.

