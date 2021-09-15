Video: Simon Jordan lauds Chelsea’s Tuchel whilst taking subtle swipe at Lampard and Solskjaer

When talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan speaks the football family invariably listen, as the former Crystal Palace chairman can back up his often controversial point of view with cogent argument.

He was at it again during his show on Wednesday morning when discussing the relative merits of English top-flight managers.

He was quick to praise Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel for the way in which the German has come in and turned the Blues into Champions League winners in less than six months.

MORE: LFC star will play again this season

Saying that “good managers don’t need time to be successful” was clearly a subtle dig at the likes of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.