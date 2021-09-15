The clock had just ticked into the 93rd and last minute of the Leagues Cup semi-final between Seattle Sounders and Santos Laguna, with the scores still locked at 0-0.

One final break saw the Sounders’ centre-forward, Raul Ruidiaz, in behind the Liga MX side’s defence, and despite the keeper saving his original effort, the rebound fell straight back in the attackers path, and he didn’t need asking twice.

With the goal gaping, he made no mistake, sending the MLS side into the final.

RUIDIAZ WINS IT AT THE DEATH! The Sounders are heading to the Leagues Cup FINAL ? (via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/HyQkAq77oe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 15, 2021

Pictures from ESPN FC.