Summer Tottenham Hotspur target tipped for possible January move as Serie A side look to cash in

Despite failing to secure a summer transfer away from Cagliari, according to recent reports, wide midfielder Nahitan Nandez could once again become the subject of a transfer tug-o-war once the January window opens.

That’s according to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb, who claims the attacking midfielder could still yet move on once the winter window opens in a few months time.

It has been noted that following summer interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Napoli, Roma and even Fiorentina, Nandez, who ended up staying with Cagliari, would be allowed to move should a suitable offer come in during the winter window.

Nandez, 25, joined Cagliari in 2019 following a £15.3m move from the Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Since arriving in Serie A, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 75 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals, along the way.

TMW claim that although the Uruguayan playmaker still has three years left on his current contract, his employers will welcome offers for his services in January – so long as the funds on offer mean they’re able to find a suitable replacement.

