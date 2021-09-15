Leicester City fans won’t be too encouraged by Youri Tielemans’ latest quotes on his future following transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool over the summer.

The Belgium international has been a star player for Leicester for some time now, and notably scored the winning goal for the Foxes as they beat Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

Leicester have a history of losing their biggest names, however, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell notably snapped up by big six clubs inn recent times.

Tielemans was linked as a target for Liverpool by Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad in the summer, which makes sense even if the deal never materialised.

The Reds could still do with strengthening in midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure, with Jurgen Klopp yet to land a replacement.

Tielemans seems like a perfect fit, and the 24-year-old has told Sky Sports that he’s open to anything at the moment, as he won’t commit to signing a new contract at the King Power Stadium.

“There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open,” he said.

“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.

“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”