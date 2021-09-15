Tottenham Hotspur and PSG eyeing January battle for AC Milan midfielder

According to recent reports, two of Europe’s biggest clubs have already begun laying the groundwork to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the industrious midfielder is wanted by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and French giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Kessie, 24, joined AC Milan in 2017, initially on loan from Atalanta, before making his switch permanent two seasons later in a deal worth £21.6m.

Since his arrival in Serie A, the Ivorian midfielder has gone on to feature in 185 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 45 goals, along the way.

However, currently with just 12-months left on his deal and no sign of a renewal yet, there are growing concerns the 24-year-old may need to be sold in January in order for AC Milan to recoup something for his services.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Calciomercato, who claims that both Paris-Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur have already opened talks with the player’s camp with the Londoners offering a salary of around £6.8m.

If AC Milan is serious about keeping hold of one of Europe’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders, it goes without saying that they must reach a contract agreement sooner rather than later.