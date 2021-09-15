(Video) Brahim Diaz stuns Liverpool as quick-fire AC Milan double puts Italians into 2-1 lead

AC Milan has had an incredible second half in their Champions League opener against Liverpool.

Despite falling behind early on through an unfortunate own goal scored by defender Fikayo Tomori, the Rossoneri have fought back well, albeit against the run of play, to head into the break 2-1 up.

Seemingly the worst of the two sides, the Serie A side have done incredibly well to pull two quickfire goals back just minutes before the half-time break.

The first came from forward Ante Rebic before teammate Brahim Diaz fired the side into the lead less than two minutes later.

