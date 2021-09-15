(Video) Ismael Bennacer handball gifts Mo Salah spot-kick but Egyptian fails to convert

There aren’t many people who would have bet against Mo Salah scoring from 12 yards. However, surprisingly, that is exactly what has just happened.

Following a handball from AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, referee Szymon Marciniak had very little choice but to point to the spot.

After leading 1-0 thanks to an early Fikayo Tomoro own goal, Salah was handed the perfect chance to double the Reds’ lead.

However, after stepping up and blasting the ball directly at goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Liverpool’s usually prolific main-man was forced to see his spot-kick saved with the score remaining just 1-0.

Pictures courtesy of Palsat Sport