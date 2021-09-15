(Video) Jude Bellingham kisses Erling Haaland during post-match interview

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund kicked off their Champions League campaign with a win after beating Besiktas 2-1 earlier on Wednesday evening.

Attacking duo Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham both enjoyed exceptional matches with the English midfielder a particular highlight for the Black and Yellows.

With both players combining to score and assist, Haaland was rightfully full of praise for his young teammate during the post-match interview.

While speaking highly of the teenage midfielder, Bellingham took it upon himself to gate crash the interview to grab an intimate moment with the Norweigan striker.

Bromance – you love to see it.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

