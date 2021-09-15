(Video) Rapid reaction from Jordan Henderson sees skipper lash Reds back into lead vs. AC Milan

Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson has dragged his side back into the lead against AC Milan in the Champions League.

After falling behind late on in the game’s first-half, Jurgen Klopp’s men were fortunate to drag themselves level early in the second half.

However, all the credit must now go to skipper Henderson who has absolutely rattled the AC Milan net after a split second reaction saw the experienced English midfielder fire home what is currently the game’s winning goal.

With 20-minutes left on the clock, it’s still all to play for, but make no mistake, the way this one has gone – just about anything can still happen.



