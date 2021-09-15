It was a tackle that had Liverpool and Leeds United players turning away in disgust, and once the full extent of Harvey Elliott’s injury became clear, Pascal Struijk was quickly given his marching orders.

However, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, has certainly gone against the grain of public opinion by suggesting that the officials got things completely wrong.

Sinclair has even gone so far as to say that it was a foul at best, and not card worthy, believing that the Leeds man made a perfectly timed challenge.