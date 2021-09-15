‘Generational’ – West Ham fans rave over young talent after latest goal

West Ham FC
West Ham United fans are getting excited about the prospect of one particular youngster.

The Hammers’ under-23s were back in Papa John’s Trophy action on Tuesday night, defeating Ipswich Town 2-1 at Portman Road.

West Ham went behind as soon as two minutes in after James Norwood scored early on for the hosts, but Keenen Appiah-Forson equalised in the 12th minute and the Hammers took maximum points just one minute from time.

Young talent Armstrong Okoflex scored from the spot in the 89th minute, and it capped an impressive evening for the 19-year-old winger.

Okoflex joined West Ham this summer from Celtic on a free transfer, and he is already making an impact.

A number of West Ham fans were left impressed by his latest display and took to Twitter to highlight the youngster’s performance.

Here is what some of the fans had to say.

