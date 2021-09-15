West Ham United fans are getting excited about the prospect of one particular youngster.

The Hammers’ under-23s were back in Papa John’s Trophy action on Tuesday night, defeating Ipswich Town 2-1 at Portman Road.

West Ham went behind as soon as two minutes in after James Norwood scored early on for the hosts, but Keenen Appiah-Forson equalised in the 12th minute and the Hammers took maximum points just one minute from time.

Young talent Armstrong Okoflex scored from the spot in the 89th minute, and it capped an impressive evening for the 19-year-old winger.

Okoflex joined West Ham this summer from Celtic on a free transfer, and he is already making an impact.

A number of West Ham fans were left impressed by his latest display and took to Twitter to highlight the youngster’s performance.

Here is what some of the fans had to say.

Whole team looked decent last night tbh … but Armstrong Okoflex looks to be some player … Ipswich look a fairly disjointed team … but a very good 2-1 victory .. Good Performance ?#coyi — Glen H ?????????? (@Glen_WHU64) September 15, 2021

Think Okoflex should travel with the squad, lad just can’t stop scoring #COYI ??? — Rohan (@rohan_COYI) September 15, 2021

Great game from the lads, thought Baptiste was different class. Ashby, Okoflex, Ekwah & Chesters all looked very good. Loved the passion & celebrations at the end COYI ? — Tom Smith (@westhamtom88) September 14, 2021

Glad Okoflex got on the score sheet boy’s a talent….Ipswich will come good you just need to figure out a culture…so many new signings from different places! — Lawrence Smith ?? (@oGSanch) September 14, 2021

The guy in my pfp is generational btw. Armstrong Okoflex, remember the name. — Joe ? #GSBOUT (@SenorSoucek) September 14, 2021

