With Carlo Ancelotti having guided Real Madrid to a comfortable start to their 2021/22 campaign, the Italian can afford to be choosy with who he picks for his starting XIs.

To that end, there were always going to be players that were much happier than others, simply because they were getting more minutes.

As well as it being a tried and tested formula for easing out those players who no longer figure as certain starters.

That’s the situation that Isco currently finds himself in.

The Spaniard is out of favour and, if nothing changes, is likely to be out of the door come January.

MORE: Salah’s epic failure

According to Calciomercato, the attacking midfielder is unhappy at being marginalised, and, with Juventus and Milan potentially interested in his hire in the new year, he could move on to pastures new.

Known as ‘Magia’ or ‘Magic’ in the Real Madrid dressing room, Isco was as much a part of Los Blancos’ Champions League three-peat as any other player.

Since then, however, his importance has dwindled each season.

More Stories / Latest News Blow for Arsenal and Tottenham in pursuit of forward transfer Tottenham leading host of Premier League clubs for the signature of highly-rated 18-year-old Barcelona’s last-minute panic for Leeds United star indicative of issues that have beset Catalan club

He still has much to offer but isn’t being given the chance to showcase his enviable skill set, and to that end, it’s best for all parties that he is allowed to move on.