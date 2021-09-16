Arsenal legend identifies two players who were “scared” to do this key thing against Norwich

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about his old club’s performance against Norwich City at the weekend.

The Gunners great felt there were mostly a lot of positives to take from the 1-0 win over Norwich, which ended Mikel Arteta’s side’s terrible start to the season.

Thomas was pleased with the performance of Aaron Ramsdale as he started in goal, while he also praised the stronger-looking defence after the return to fitness of both Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Still, Thomas also felt there was a lack of creative passing from Arsenal’s central midfield pairing of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, which made it a bit easy for Norwich at times.

“There were definitely some positives to see in the Norwich game, especially in the second half,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“We were able to create a lot more chances than usual, although we only managed to convert one. The team, however, did look a bit cagey and that was to be expected after coming off the back of three straight league defeats.

“At the heart of the defence is what pleased me most; they look like a good partnership and they complement each other well.

“Ramsdale behind them will fill them with confidence as he looks a good vocal leader on the pitch, which I am sure they will be more than happy to have.

“It looks as if Ramsdale was signed to be our number one going forward but I didn’t expect him to get into that birth so quickly. It was a pleasant surprise and I think above all he showed his leadership capabilities.

“Leno is a fantastic keeper and makes big saves, but I think Ramsdale instils confidence in defenders, which is needed.

“The two central midfielders in question were okay but looked almost scared to make real defence-splitting passes, so it made it easier for the opposition to defend against.

“Takehiro Tomiyasu made a very good start – works very hard, good technical ability, but a little rash which may be down to nerves. I think he will complement the style of play Arteta is trying to instil at Arsenal.”