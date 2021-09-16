Arsenal could reportedly emerge as competition in the race to seal the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde remains a long-term target for Chelsea, according to Tuttomercatoweb, but the report suggests the Blues will now face a number of other clubs in their bid to land the highly-rated young Frenchman.

Arsenal are mentioned as one of the clubs in the report, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain also possibly keen on trying to sign him in the near future.

This is a worry for Chelsea, who could probably do with signing a top centre-back like this, even if they currently look like one of the strongest sides in Europe overall.

Antonio Rudiger is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and Kounde could be the ideal long-term replacement if the Germany international ends up leaving.

Arsenal have just spent big on bringing in Ben White to strengthen their defence, and that follows Gabriel Magalhaes also joining the club last summer.

Kounde would be another exciting signing, of course, but it’s not immediately clear how he’d fit in at the Emirates Stadium, while the player himself would surely rather join someone like Chelsea or PSG than the Gunners right now.