Video: Mikel Arteta tells axed Arsenal star how he wants him to respond

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told Bernd Leno how he wants him to respond after the German goalkeeper lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have had Leno as their first choice in goal for the last few years, but Ramsdale joined from Sheffield United this summer and now seems to be a genuine rival for the number one spot.

Ramsdale was selected over Leno in the Norwich City game at the weekend, and Arteta says he now hopes that Leno can take his disappointment and use it to both support his team-mate and try to push him to get better…

?"He [Leno] should be disappointed and should support his teammates and that is exactly what he has done." Mikel Arteta did not reveal if Aaraon Ramsdale or Bernd Leno will start in goal for Arsenal this weekend. pic.twitter.com/X16fGcFcsQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arteta insists he wants this in every position, so that his squad players keep his starters on their toes, and it certainly seems like a healthy mentality to have in the squad.