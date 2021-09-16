The presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu at Barcelona has left the club almost in ruins.

What seems like a basic lack of business nous has brought the Catalan institution virtually to its knees.

To that end, whomever came in to try and steady the ship was always going to have to deal with the initial fall out before hopefully leading the blaugranes back out of the choppy waters.

However, Joan Laporta’s decision to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club was a huge surprise, and with the dust still not having settled, another baffling decision has come to light.

According to The Athletic, Leeds United striker, Rodrigo, was a target for Barca at the 11th hour of the summer transfer window.

Such a move makes absolutely no sense whatsoever when one considers Laporta’s preference for youth and a reliance on the club’s La Masia academy.

Rodrigo is 30 years of age, hasn’t been all that remarkable whilst at the Premier League outfit, and would only hinder what Ronald Koeman is trying to achieve.

The Catalans just seem to be bouncing from one crisis to the next at present, and the season already appears to be a write off after just a handful of games.