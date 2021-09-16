Barcelona linked with Arsenal wonderkid who’s said to be a fan of the Spanish giants

It’s always going to heap pressure on a youngster when they get talked up from a young age, but Arsenal need some kind of saviour just now, and Charlie Patino does look incredibly impressive in his performances for the youth teams.

The young midfielder will be pushing for a first-team spot if he continues to impress, but it’s led to the inevitable point where interest from other clubs is starting to be reported.

According to The Mirror, Patino is said to be a fan of Barca because he used to idolise Xavi and Iniesta, while the Catalan side are also showing an interest in bringing him in.

Fortunately for Arsenal they do appear to be in a position of strength here – he currently has a professional contract so this isn’t a case where Barca can sign him and leave it up to a tribunal to set the fee, while there’s also talk of him being offered a new deal and a place in the senior squad to keep him happy so there’s no real reason for him to leave at this point.

Barca are also in an absolute mess just now and there’s likely to be a change in manager at some point soon so it would be a questionable move for him to make, so there doesn’t seem to be any reason for Gunners fans to worry about Patino moving on for now.

