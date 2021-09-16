Leicester City have doubled their advantage over Napoli in their Europa League group opener through Harvey Barnes.

The Foxes took the lead in the first-half of the contest after Ayoze Perez found the back of the net. They then had to survive a barrage of attacks from Napoli, who would have found themselves back in the game but for their wayward shooting.

One man who had no problem finishing his dinner was summer signing Patson Daka, who thought he’d scored to give Leicester some breathing space before VAR ruled it out for the tightest of tight offsides.

Leicester do now have their second goal, and this one WILL count.

Harvey Barnes held his run in order to stay behind the last defender and was fed through quite superbly. The winger squared up the Napoli defender before striking at goal and finding the bottom corner.

Wonderful finish from Harvey Barnes! Leicester City strike in the blink of an eye to double their lead against Napoli ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/1Qqh51ki3V — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 16, 2021





Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

MORE: (Video) Poor Koulibaly pass leads to lethal Leicester City counter ending in Perez opener

Leicester look to have all the capabilities to go far in this competition.

They’ve previously scuppered their opportunities to go on a European tour and will be intent on not making the same mistakes this time around. On tonight’s evidence, it’s unlikely they will…