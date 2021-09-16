Thursday afternoon saw Burnley announce what could prove to be the smartest piece of business that they’ll do all season.

The Clarets are arguably a steady mid-table Premier League side these days because of their manager, Sean Dyche.

Though his brand of football has often been criticised, there’s no debating that he gets the absolute maximum from his players on a weekly basis, and he’s shown for the past few seasons what a perfect fit he is for the Turf Moor side.

That relationship will now continue until 2025 with the announcement of a new contract extension.