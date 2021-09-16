Video: Jamie Carragher’s reaction to stunning Jordan Henderson winner for Liverpool vs AC Milan

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher certainly enjoyed Jordan Henderson’s stunning volleyed strike to win yesterday’s big Champions League clash against AC Milan.

The England international got the perfect contact on a dipping ball to send the Anfield crowd wild and help Jurgen Klopp’s side pick up an important three points after they’d been given a bit of a scare by Milan.

Liverpool were 2-1 down at the break, but Mohamed Salah equalised early in the second half before Henderson later scored his beautifully-taken winning goal.

Needless to say, Carragher absolutely loved it as he showed he’s very much still a passionate supporter of his old club…

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018/19 and will be hoping they can once again be a force in this competition after seeing rivals Chelsea lift the trophy last term.

