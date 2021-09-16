Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher certainly enjoyed Jordan Henderson’s stunning volleyed strike to win yesterday’s big Champions League clash against AC Milan.
The England international got the perfect contact on a dipping ball to send the Anfield crowd wild and help Jurgen Klopp’s side pick up an important three points after they’d been given a bit of a scare by Milan.
Liverpool were 2-1 down at the break, but Mohamed Salah equalised early in the second half before Henderson later scored his beautifully-taken winning goal.
Needless to say, Carragher absolutely loved it as he showed he’s very much still a passionate supporter of his old club…
This is class from @Carra23 ?pic.twitter.com/LcfCdvnByD
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 15, 2021
Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports
Liverpool won the Champions League in 2018/19 and will be hoping they can once again be a force in this competition after seeing rivals Chelsea lift the trophy last term.