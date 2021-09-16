With just 12-months left on his current contract, resolving the long-term future of defender Antonio Rudiger is becoming a matter of urgency for Chelsea. However, despite the time-sensitive nature of seeing the German international pen a new deal, according to recent reports, both the player and the club remain some distance from reaching an agreement.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the centre-back would like to see his current £100,000-per week wages doubled.

However, the Blues’ hierarchy has so far only offered £150,000-per week, leaving the defender £50,000-per week short of his expected earnings.

ESPN notes that should the Champions League holders and Rudiger fail to reach an agreement soon, interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus could be on the cards, especially considering the defender will be free to talk to foreign clubs as early as January 2022.

Since joining Chelsea in 2017 following a £31.5m move from Italian side Roma, Rudiger has gone on to feature in 155 matches, in all competitions, lifting four major trophies, including the 2020-21 Champions League, along the way.