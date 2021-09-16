Chelsea attacker emerges as surprise candidate to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund

Despite being one of the Premier League’s most expensive attackers, Chelsea forward Timo Werner undoubtedly enjoyed his best football while playing in Germany’s top-flight and according to recent reports, that could be exactly where the striker is heading once again.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport BILD (as relayed by ESPN), who claims that despite only being Chelsea for one season, Werner is being eyed by Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

It has been noted that the Black and Yellow’s hierarchy have earmarked the German striker as a possible candidate to replace prolific marksman Erling Haaland who is expected to move on at some point in the near future.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer following a bumper £47.7m move from RB Leipzig, Werner, 25, has gone on to feature in 56 matches, in all competitions, scoring just 12 times, along the way.

Should Dortmund up their interest in the 25-year-old, persuading him to return to the Bundesliga will not be an easy task as it has been reported that the striker earns around £20m-per year – a salary Dortmund are not expected to be able to afford, therefore, a potential pay cut in order to reignite his stagnating career may be on the cards.