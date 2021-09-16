Chelsea do not have a buy-back clause for £30m departee, Fabrizio Romano confirms

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea did NOT include a buy-back clause in the deal that took Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Tomori initially left Chelsea on loan back in January after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard. AC Milan positioned themselves to sign him until the end of the season.

The Rossoneri made the decision to make the deal permanent in the summer, paying £30m to get Tomori through the door, or so was reported by the Guardian.

Tomori has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, which might have left some at Chelsea red-faced, with the club having allowed a very talented prospect to depart.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to Twitter to add to the misery.

Fikayo Tomori impressed for AC Milan against Liverpool in the Champions League

MORE: Chelsea attacker emerges as surprise candidate to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United midfielder communicates his salary demands as talks continue over new contract
Gary Neville branded “cautious” by former Manchester United teammate over Premier League title doubts
Chelsea attacker emerges as surprise candidate to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund

The Italian transfer guru revealed via Twitter that Chelsea do not have a buy-back clause in the deal for Tomori in the manner that they do for Tammy Abraham, who signed for AS Roma in the summer.

Knowing Chelsea, the lack of buy-back clause would not stop them from pursuing Tomori in the future, were he to develop into the kind of player who could land himself on their transfer radar.

Tomori has Chelsea DNA and only left Stamford Bridge in search of first-team football. You get the feeling that the door’s ajar if the two parties wanted to reunite further down the line…

More Stories Fikayo Tomori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.