Chelsea do not have a buy-back clause for £30m departee, Fabrizio Romano confirms

Chelsea did NOT include a buy-back clause in the deal that took Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Tomori initially left Chelsea on loan back in January after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard. AC Milan positioned themselves to sign him until the end of the season.

The Rossoneri made the decision to make the deal permanent in the summer, paying £30m to get Tomori through the door, or so was reported by the Guardian.

Tomori has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, which might have left some at Chelsea red-faced, with the club having allowed a very talented prospect to depart.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to Twitter to add to the misery.

The Italian transfer guru revealed via Twitter that Chelsea do not have a buy-back clause in the deal for Tomori in the manner that they do for Tammy Abraham, who signed for AS Roma in the summer.

Unlike what they did for Tammy Abraham deal, Chelsea have not included any buy back clause for Fikayo Tomori. AC Milan signed him paying full €29m buy option after 6 months loan. ? #ACMilan Tomori is now considered ‘untouchable’ – AC Milan are loving him and his impact. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2021

Knowing Chelsea, the lack of buy-back clause would not stop them from pursuing Tomori in the future, were he to develop into the kind of player who could land himself on their transfer radar.

Tomori has Chelsea DNA and only left Stamford Bridge in search of first-team football. You get the feeling that the door’s ajar if the two parties wanted to reunite further down the line…