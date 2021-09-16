(Video) Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin lights up Europa League with late equaliser for Lokomotiv Moscow against Marseille

Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin scored a brilliant late equaliser for Lokomotiv Moscow against Marseille in tonight’s round of Europa League fixtures.

As reported by Eurosport in the summer, Anjorin signed for Lokomotiv Moscow on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £17m. Chelsea would have the option to re-sign him for £34m, were he to head to Russia on a permanent basis.

The Blues have done all they can to ensure that they hold the cards when it comes to Anjorin’s future, while also allowing him time abroad to develop and work on his game.

Anjorin made an appearance for Lokomotiv Moscow in their Europa League group opener against Marseille tonight, and manager Marko Nikoli? will be glad they he did.

Late in the contest, with the minutes ticking down towards the full-time whistle and Lokomotiv Moscow trailing, Anjorin stepped up with a brilliant goal.

WHAT A GOAL FROM TINO ANJORIN pic.twitter.com/yNN7bv2TaI — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) September 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of UEFA

The 19-year-old looks to have a seriously bright future mapped out ahead of him. Chelsea will have been watching his performance against Marseille tonight in delight.