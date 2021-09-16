N’Golo Kante has amassed a reputation not only as a brilliant footballer but as a generally loveable guy.

The Chelsea midfielder almost always has a smile upon his face, and he has become known as one of the Premier League’s nice guys during his career, both at Stamford Bridge and Leicester City.

And it’s for that reason why fans love seeing Kante posing for pictures with fans, the Frenchman very rarely turning down requests from supporters.

The latest image is of Kante doing some shopping in Asda, posing for a picture with a fan in the milk aisle.

Love Ngolo Kante!!! A fan saw him in Asda a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/p812wZ17Tw — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 16, 2021

It might surprise some that players get out about themselves to do some shopping, just like the rest of us, but it is significantly less surprising in Kante’s case.

And as many fans have already pointed out, if anyone can cover all aisles and get a shop done quickly, it is the energetic midfielder, who seems to cover a football pitch better than anyone else in his position.