Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that his Champions League winners medal has been stolen.

The England international posted security footage of a group of people breaking into his house and collectively lifting up a safe onto a getaway car.

James said on his Instagram: “A group of cowardly robbers broke into my house. They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car.

“I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal, Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for Euro 2020.”

The burglary took place during Tuesday nights Champions League match between Chelsea and Zenit, where Chelsea won the game 1-0 and James played the full 90 minutes.

He added: “The Police, my advisers, and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are.

“Luckily no one was present during the break-in but I want to let you all know I am safe and well.”

The 21-year-old Londoner has played 88 times for the Chelsea first team since making his debut in October 2019, including four times this season, including getting a goal and an assist against London rivals Arsenal.