Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte would only accept a contract offer from Manchester United.

That is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who told Sky Sports News this morning that Conte would only be interested in a club with a “winning project”, making it clear he didn’t think it was likely he’d accept the Arsenal job.

Di Marzio said: “I think Antonio Conte wants to win so will only accept a winning project.

“So I don’t think he would consider an Arsenal because it is not immediately strong to win something, that’s why he said no to Tottenham.

“I think he would only consider Manchester United if the call was to come.”

Current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received strong criticism for his sides 2-1 defeat away to Swiss League Champions BSC Young Boys, and a number of fans have called for a better manager to be installed at Old Trafford if the club wants to be a serious contender on multiple fronts. Fans have also been critical of disjointed performances by the team in the Premier League.

Conte’s managerial record speaks for itself. The Italian has won the Serie A a total of four times, including as recently as last season where he dethroned a previously unassailable Juventus team. Conte has also won the Premier League with Chelsea back in 2016/17, where his tactical switch to a back five proved instrumental in sealing the title.

Arsenal could undoubtedly also do with that kind of big name taking over from the struggling Mikel Arteta, whose lack of experience seems to be showing after a dreadful run of form for the Gunners despite plenty of money spent in the transfer market in recent times.