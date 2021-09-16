After another abject Champions League failure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability for the managerial position at Manchester United has been questioned once again.

The Norwegian has a poor record in the premier European competition, and talkSPORT’s Darren Gough has intimated that none of the other so-called big clubs would tolerate such a poor return.

Labelling him a ‘mid-table’ manager at best might be a little on the harsh side, though his argument that Solskjaer was only given the job because he was a club legend isn’t without merit.