Video: Darren Gough says that Solskjaer has ‘won the lottery’ at Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

After another abject Champions League failure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability for the managerial position at Manchester United has been questioned once again.

The Norwegian has a poor record in the premier European competition, and talkSPORT’s Darren Gough has intimated that none of the other so-called big clubs would tolerate such a poor return.

MORE: Salah’s epic failure

Labelling him a ‘mid-table’ manager at best might be a little on the harsh side, though his argument that Solskjaer was only given the job because he was a club legend isn’t without merit.

More Stories Darren Gough Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.