David Luiz credits Arsenal ace for him joining Flamengo

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz spent the majority of this summer without a club. The 34-year-old had offers in Europe, but none that caught his attention.

All summer, Luiz had seen his name connected with Flamengo as the Brazilian giant landed two other former Premier League players in Kenedy and Andreas Pereira. Eventually, the Rio de Janeiro-based club would land the veteran defender.

In an interview with Fla TV (via Tribal Football) Luiz credits former Arsenal teammate Pablo Marí for deciding to join the South America club. The 28-year-old spent one season in South American football with Flamengo and had glowing words to say about his experience, considering he’s a Spaniard and ventured way out of his comfort zone.

“Ever since he arrived at Arsenal, I’ve tried to build a friendship with him. He was delighted with Flamengo, with Rio de Janeiro, with Brazil,” Luiz said. “He lived his best career moments here at Flamengo.”

Flamengo hopes to win their second Copa Libertadores in three years. Should they come out as South America’s champion, Luiz could have the opportunity to face a former club of his in Chelsea FC at the FIFA Club World Cup.