Manchester United midfielder communicates his salary demands as talks continue over new contract

Todo Fichajes claim to have the inside track on negotiations between Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United over the renewal of his contract.

Fernandes was impressing for Sporting CP in his native Portugal, but nobody could have predicted the impact he’d have so soon after becoming a Man United player.

The midfielder is now arguably the best player in the country and looks set to play a starring role in Man United’s pursuit of the Premier League title, alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Considering his standing within the game, and certainly at Man United, has increased since his arrival at Old Trafford, it would be no surprise to see his representatives call the club to the negotiating table in a bid to get improved terms on his contract.

According to Todo Fichajes, that is exactly what’s going on behind the scenes, with Fernandes thought to be willing to commit his future to Man United until 2027, should they put a £12.8m-a-year offer on the table.

Now, it remains to be seen if Man United would bow to those demands – if the information provided is accurate – but if they were to do it for anyone, you’d think they’d do it for Fernandes.

He’s not only a world-class player and one of the most prolific and effective midfielders on the planet, but he’s a leader and that sort of character is every bit as valuable as his footballing ability.