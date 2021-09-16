Real Madrid and Barcelona were reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international now, however, looks to be closing in on signing a new contract with a bumper pay rise to remain at Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

Fernandes has been a star player for Man Utd since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and if anyone deserves an improved deal, it’s surely him.

It’s also not too surprising to see the Sun claim that big names like Real and Barca have been interested in trying to sign the 27-year-old, who looks capable of playing for any club in the world.

Fernandes is a lethal goal-scorer from midfield, and also has plenty of quality on the ball with his fine range of passing, whilst also showing himself to be a real leader in his time with the Red Devils.

Real Madrid would no doubt do well to bring Fernandes in as a long-term replacement for ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while Barcelona also urgently need to make some changes as they enter into a period of seriously worrying decline.

Still, United seem set to keep Fernandes as the Sun state he’s closing in on signing a new contract to remain where he is.