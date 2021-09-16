Four clubs including Tottenham Hotspur all keen on Bundesliga defender

With just 12 months left on his current contract, Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter is emerging as a strong candidate to secure himself a big move next summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims that a host of top European clubs are all monitoring the defender’s situation carefully.

It has been noted that alongside Serie A champions Inter Milan are also Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

It is not currently known whether Gladbach will welcome future offers for their highly-rated centre-back, however, given the fact his contract expires next summer, now may be the time to consider offers or risk losing him for nothing further down the line.

Since joining the club back in 2017 following a £15.3m move from domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund, Ginter, 27, has gone on to feature in 152 matches, in all competitions, scoring 10 and assisting five goals, along the way.

Now a fully-fledged German international, Ginter has enjoyed an impressive rise and would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to any side looking to reinforce their defensive options and could also prove to be a relatively cheap investment.