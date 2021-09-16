Good news for Barcelona as world-class star nears full fitness

The 2021/22 La Liga season is only a few games old, but already Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has felt the need to make a video statement to the club’s supporters urging patience and time in order to allow for his administration to get things right.

The abject performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League prompted the presidential intervention, with the Catalans not even having a single shot on target for the first time in the competition.

Ronald Koeman’s haphazard tactics, a penchant for going directly against Laporta’s wishes in terms of formational preference and other issues, have ensured another crazy start to a campaign.

MORE: Salah’s epic failure

However, there may be some good news finally on the horizon for everyone connected with the club.

After almost a year out of action, Ansu Fati is on the verge of a comeback having completed his first full training session since his injury according to Sport.

More Stories / Latest News “I have got inside information on this” – Former Gunners ace clarifies Jack Wilshere return rumours Liverpool emerge as surprise contenders for transfer of elite forward PSG’s world-class front three fluff their lines with Messi guilty of missing guilt edged chance on ‘MNM’ debut

With Lionel Messi having departed, Ansu has not only taken over the Argentinian’s No.10 shirt, but also the mantle of being Barca’s great hope for the future.