Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be set to hand new signing Ibrahima Konate is long-waited league debut.

Konate was signed this summer as a response to the injury crisis that crippled any Liverpool hopes of a title push last season.

Injuries to key centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez saw Klopp restricted defensively, and the addition of Konate from RB Leipzig adds much-needed depth in the position.

But the centre-back is yet to feature for Liverpool competitively, Klopp picking combinations one of either van Dijk or Gomez to partner Joel Matip thus far.

Change is in the air, however, and according to The Athletic, Konate, who has watched from the bench in all of Liverpool’s games so far, will make his debut in the coming days.

The report claims Konate will either be introduced this weekend against Crystal Palace or next Tuesday for the Carabao Cup clash with Norwich City.

The move isn’t exactly a necessary one tactically, with Liverpool looking largely solid at the back, barring Wednesday night’s chaotic clash with AC Milan.

In the Premier League, the Reds have conceded just once in four games and have looked very solid at the back.

MORE: Carragher’s reaction to Henderson’s stunning winner

But Klopp’s reported decision is understandable given the long and arduous season that lies ahead.

As last season proved, Liverpool simply don’t know when they will lose a centre-back, and when that happens, Konate needs to come in with some sort of rhythym and Premier League experience.

Introducing the centre-back now, allowing him to get his feet wet, so to speak, is a wise idea with that in mind.