Jurgen Klopp puzzled by lack of transfer interest in out-of-favour striker

Following what was a hugely exciting Champions League group opener against AC Milan on Wednesday night, Liverpool is now odds on favourites to progress from Group B.

Having named a strong, but slightly changed side which included out-of-favour striker Divock Origi, manager Jurgen Klopp watched on as his Reds came from behind to beat their Italian opponents 3-2.

Origi’s inclusion came as a surprise to many, especially considering the Belgian forward has yet to feature in a single Premier League match so far this season.

However, sticking by his decision to welcome Origi back into the side, at the expense of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Klopp, who spoke to BT Sport after the game admitted he was surprised that no clubs really wanted him during the summer transfer window.

“He played a super game,” Klopp said (as quoted by Sky Sports). “People forget how good he is. It is just difficult to get him in this team,” he said.

Origi is understood to have been made available by Liverpool’s hierarchy, however, after failing to find a suitable buyer, was forced to remain in Merseyside until at least January.

Currently with just less than 12-months left on his contract, the Belgium international will be able to speak with foreign clubs as early as January 2022.

However, should he continue to put in performances as he did against AC Milan, Klopp may very well be forced into reassessing the striker’s long-term Anfield future.