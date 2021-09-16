Juventus and AC Milan identify Arsenal forward as ideal summer transfer target

According to recent reports, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is wanted by several top European clubs, with the latest duo to enter the mix for his signature being Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the French striker is likely to be a man in demand in the coming months.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Lacazette could prove to be a cost-effective striking option for any club outside of England who will be free to speak with him as early as January 2022.

Since arriving at the Emirates in 2017 following a bumper £47.7m move from Lyon, Lacazette has gone on to feature in 172 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 94 goals, along the way.

However, with Mikel Arteta understood to be keen to take the Gunners in a new direction and with Lacazette now 30-years-old, this season could very well be the Frenchman’s last in England’s top-flight as both parties look to take different paths.